Azerbaijan: 114 more families to be relocated to liberated Fuzuli city

On October 6, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Refugee and IDP Affairs held a drawing of lots among the families to be resettled in the country’s liberated Fuzuli city at the next stage.

The event was attended by representatives of the special representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories of the Garabagh economic region (except for the Shusha district) liberated from occupation, executive authorities of the Fuzuli district and the Public Council under the State Committee, the Committee told News.Az.

A total of 114 families (412 people) participated in the draw. According to the family composition, 45 of them were provided with two-room flats, 54 with three-room flats and 15 with four-room flats. These families have so far been living in Baku and Sumgayit cities, in places of temporary settlement in the Absheron district.

The families who participated in the draw will go to Fuzuli city in the coming days.

News.Az