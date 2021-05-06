Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan: 2,051 hectares of territory demined in Karabakh

So far, 2,051 hectares of the area in liberated Azerbaijani lands have been demined, said Idris Ismayilov, an official of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency.

 “The territories around houses and household plots are being cleared of mines in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Aghdam, Tartar, Khojavend districts, Shusha city,” Ismayilov said.

“Some 18,648 mines and unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized during demining operations," he added.


