Azerbaijan: 22 more families relocated to liberated Fuzuli receive house keys

Another 20 families (94 people) relocated to the city of Fuzuli as part of the Great Return program, have been presented with house keys, News.Az reports.

The residents will be resettled in the houses restored and newly built under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the end of Armenian occupation.

Thus, 380 families (1,392 people) have so far been resettled in the city.

