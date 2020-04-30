Azerbaijan: 260 prisoners released early amid coronavirus threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 260 inmates were released early from jails in Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus threat, said Aynur Sabitova, head of the department for human rights and public relations at the Ministry of Justice.

Penitentiary institutions in Azerbaijan are working in enhanced mood amid the pandemic threat, Sabitova during a press conference held Thursday through videoconference.

She noted that in penitentiary institutions the prisoners were provided with medical supplies and the meetings of prisoners with their relatives were prohibited.

Sabitova recalled that some 176 inmates aged over 65 were released due to the high risk of virus complications. “Along with this, 260 prisoners were released early in the country, which is the embodiment of the president’s humane policy.”

News.Az

News.Az