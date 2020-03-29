Azerbaijan: 27 more test positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has reported 27 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Sunday.

The eight of the patients are in moderate-several conditions, while the others' health is stable.

Currently, 190 patients with active coronavirus are under doctors’ control in special regime hospitals. All necessary measures are underway for their treatment.

Citizens are required to observe the self-isolation measures and strictly follow the special quarantine regime.

In order to prevent coronavirus infection spread in the country and possible consequences caused as a result of the infection, Azerbaijan announced a special quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) March 24 through April 20. The special quarantine regime envisages restriction of entry and exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron, except for special-purpose vehicles, banning those above the age of 65 from leaving home, gathering in groups of more than 10 people in public places, including on the streets, boulevards, parks, etc.

Azerbaijan has tightened the special quarantine regime since 00:00, March 29.

News.Az

