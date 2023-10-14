Azerbaijan: 28 more families return to liberated Fuzuli city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the relocation of former internally displaced persons to the restored Fuzuli city of Azerbaijan continues, News.Az reports.

On Saturday, another group of former IDPs from the Fuzuli district went to their native lands from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku.

At this stage, another 28 families (117 people) are moving to Fuzuli.

The stage will see the resettlement of the families in the houses newly built under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the end of Armenian occupation.

Thus, 258 families (928 people) have so far been resettled in the city.

News.Az