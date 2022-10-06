Azerbaijan: 3,336 people have been victims of landmine blasts since 1991

Azerbaijan: 3,336 people have been victims of landmine blasts since 1991

+ ↺ − 16 px

The terror of the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians continues today with mine incidents, Ilgar Safarov, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Foreign Ministry on crimes committed by Armenian armed forces and illegal armed groups of Armenia against Azerbaijan from 1988 till now, News.Az reports.

Safarov noted that between 1991 and 2022, the total number of mine victims in Azerbaijan was 3,336.

He said that as many as 44 Azerbaijanis have died and 213 others have been injured in landmine blasts since November 2020.

News.Az