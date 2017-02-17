Azerbaijan: 3,868 people still missing after Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Of the missing people, 3,123 are military personnel, 745 are civilians, including 62 children, 262 women and 302 elderly people.

Some 3,868 people are listed as missing as a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Naila Dadashova, an official of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, told APA on Friday.



Of the missing people, 3,123 are military personnel, 745 are civilians, including 62 children, 262 women and 302 elderly people, she noted.



Of the 1,437 released captives and hostages, 351 are military personnel, 1,086 are civilians, the state commission official said.



“Fifty persons who freed from captivity and 26 missing persons are from the Garadaghli village of the Khojavand district,” Dadashova added.

News.Az

News.Az