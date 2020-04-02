Azerbaijan: 41 more test positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 41 new cases the novel coronavirus, the spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers, Ibrahim Mammadov, announced Thursday.

Mammadov said that 8 people out of those 41 persons are in serious conditions, while the conditions of 11 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

He added that these numbers may change during the day.

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their houses and apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence. Other kinds of operation, except for the vital work and services, will be suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

