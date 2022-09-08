Azerbaijan: 61 children registered to study at secondary school in liberated Aghali

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 61 children were registered to study at the secondary school in Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district, Elnur Aliyev, Head of the Department of Organization and Management of General and Preschool Education at the Ministry of Science and Education, said on Thursday.

Aliyev made the remarks while speaking at a training seminar on dialogue in the fields of media and education, News.Az reports.

"On September 15, after almost 30 years, the first school bell will ring in our liberated territories," he said.

Aliyev noted that it’s planned to admit 18 children to the kindergarten in the village of Aghali.

A phased opening of preschool educational institutions is also envisaged in other liberated territories, added the official.

News.Az