Azerbaijan: 76 more test positive for coronavirus, 1 dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 76 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while one patient died from the infection, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed Tuesday.

Despite efforts by the doctors, a hospitalized citizen born in 1953 has died from the coronavirus. At the moment, members of his family, as well as other persons with whom he has contacted, are being identified.

Up until now, 717 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Of them, 44 have already recovered, 8 patients have died. The rest 665 people are being treated in special hospitals. The condition of 23 people out of those 665 people is severe, the condition of 31 people is assessed as moderate, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the coronavirus cases, over 53,300 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az

News.Az