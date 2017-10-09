Azerbaijan: A Kaleidoscope of Development and Growth – Part I

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az reprints from NewsBlaze the article 'Azerbaijan: A Kaleidoscope of Development and Growth' by Nurit Greenger.

It has been a day of a whirl of meetings that are effectively shaping my view of Azerbaijan.

It is clear that Azerbaijan is constantly mapping its future and they like to share it with the world. It is important for a 25-year-old country to work along a guideline of improvement and development and Azerbaijan is facing an ongoing phase of growth. The country that ten years ago could have been seen as an economic basket case has resources to work with and brain power to bring visions to fruition.

Azerbaijan has black gold, it has rich oil fields. That is given but the rest of the economy must be developed and grow. Here are the bodies and entities that are helping the needed growth’s trajectory.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) crude oil pipeline is 1,768 kilometers (1,099 mi) long, stretching from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil field in the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, connecting Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, via Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, to Ceyhan, Turkey’s south-eastern Mediterranean coast port. BTC is the second-longest oil pipeline in the former Soviet Union, after the Druzhba pipeline. The first oil that was pumped from the Baku end of the pipeline reached Ceyhan on 28 May 2006 and Azerbaijan began seeing revenue from it in 2007. Then life in the country began to drastically change. Whereby, till then simple staple diet food items where hard to come by, the Azerbaijanis began to see some relief.

Ten years later, here is what transpired.

Azerbaijan is looking to become an economic magnate and part of becoming such a country, is the New Port of Baku’s vision, a 21st century super modern Free Trade Zone. This was established on a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) base, making maritime trade between east and west countries, through Azerbaijan shorter and more affordable. It also saw an increase in tourism.

The goal of the port’s new administration’s is based on transparency with the least bureaucracy and roadblocks for the docking ships, truckers, freight trains and passing through passengers.

Azerbaijan is steadily working to shift to its own new economy model that is not attached to its neighbor Russia or the West while catching up with modernity and globalization.

The government had already invested $1 billion dollars to build the first phase of Baku International Sea Trade Port (CJSC), located at Alyat, on the Caspian Sea that is surrounded by advantageous natural wave breakers. For centuries, Port of Baku served as a link between East and West, alongside the ancient Silk Road, as well as North-South transport corridor that connects North Europe and Russia with the Middle East and South Asia.

The Port of Baku is about to complete phase 1 of its multi-service new international sea port, including a railway to Turkey, that will be able to simultaneously accommodate loading and off loading 30 ships It will increase capacity to 11.5 million tons of cargo per year and up to 50,000 containers, many of which could be transshipped between China, Central Asia and Europe.

Think-Tank

Established ten years ago, the Center For Strategic Studies Under The President Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan is a think-tank. Its work is to come up with domestic, foreign, economic and global policy suggestions and solutions that are good for the country in all aspects. Concentrating on tourism, agriculture, transportation, development of the country as a geopolitical center, connecting east and west, security and the general plan for the entire country. This think-tank is a hub of ideas of how to move the country forward at a pace it can keep up with and meet.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a wide-open discussion at the Center. For Azerbaijan, time is of the essence, because time makes Armenia’s position stronger. Not solving it is working against Azerbaijan, as the Armenian government is working toward consolidation, not concessions. I am told that the longer the conflict goes on, the more the world accepts Armenia infringing on Azerbaijan’s territory, which Armenia occupies.

The Prosecutor’s office was established on May 21st, 1992 and is conducting its duties, based on Azerbaijan’s constitutional law, just like any other military prosecutor in a democratic country.

It is the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan’s land that occupies this branch the most. The material damage in the occupied territory, which Armenia caused when it captured 20% of Azerbaijan’s legal territorial land, is estimated at $815 billion and required a special committee to deal with this greatly niggling issue.

During the conflict and years later, Azerbaijan was in its baby steps to full independence and weak. The result, the information about the size of the massacre by the Armenian forces during its invasion of Azerbaijan’s land only came out when Ilham Aliyev took office as the country’s recent president.

Azerbaijan is cooperating with NATO eastern division forces in training and exercises. The country seeks the international community’s help to solve the conflict but apparently the apathy and double standard that is applied to this case are the moving force for a possible solution. Therefore, arriving at an end to the conflict is facing walls of obstacles.

Nineteen US states already recognized the Khojaly Massacre, but that is not enough to put effective pressure on Armenia. Armenia’s foreign politics rely on its large lobby in the United States and the European Union.

Within the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Last but not least for the day, a meeting with an MP from the town of Shusha in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh area and whose father was a prosecutor in Karabakh. Azerbaijan decided that the Internally Displaced People (IDP) can continue to have a vote; they elect their political representatives who represent what today is land occupied by Armenia.

Though the IDP do not live in their homeland, nor do their representatives, so long as you were displaced from a district in the occupied territory and so long as your offspring marry other offspring from your district in the occupied territory you vote for a representative, who was either displaced himself or his parents. This person is elected to represent your occupied district and through your representative, a member of the Azerbaijan parliament, you have a voice. This internal political set up gives the IDP HOPE. They are not forgotten and there are 12 MPs who are their voice.

The MP tells me they are constantly working and weighing all the options to achieve peace in a very complex political situation

Writer’s note:

During my entire visit in Azerbaijan, I noticed what sucks much energy out of the country’s leadership is the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The impression I get is that it is a heavy stone around the neck of Azerbaijan and no matter what has been tried, there is no solution in sight yet. Azerbaijan wants to solve the conflict and get its land back peacefully. Armenia is obstinate and belligerent and is an unfriendly neighbor. However, my suggestion to Azerbaijan is that sometimes, what is seen as the worst step to remove a heavy burden may turn out to be the best.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a hindrance to a country that is moving so positively forward. Perhaps some rethinking is the answer. But whatever it is, Azerbaijan, my salute to you!

