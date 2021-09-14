Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan: About 1,000 citizens receive certificates of contraindication to COVID vaccination

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan: About 1,000 citizens receive certificates of contraindication to COVID vaccination

About 1,000 people in Azerbaijan have received certificates of contraindication to COVID-19 vaccination, Aytan Sultanova, head of the sector of the organization of inpatient services of the Main Health Department of Baku, said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Certificates were issued in connection with an uncontrolled type of epilepsy, acute coronary syndrome, allergic and cancer diseases, chronic liver and kidney diseases, pregnancy, and breastfeeding.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      