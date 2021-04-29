Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan: About 15,500 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in past day

Some 15,465 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 6,259 citizens, and the second one to 9,206 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,471,579 citizens have been vaccinated, 959,804 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 511,775 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.


