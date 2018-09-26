Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences produces kamikaze drone

+ ↺ − 16 px

The maximum speed of the kamikaze drone is 160 km/h



High-Tech Park of Azerbaijan's National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) produced a kamikaze drone.

The drone, called Yarasa (Bat), weighs 12 kilograms and can fly to a height of 2,000 meters with a cargo of five kilograms, monitor enemy facilities and hit them.

The maximum speed of the kamikaze drone is 160 km/h.

One of the advantages of the unmanned aerial vehicle is also that if the target is not detected, it returns back.

The unmanned aerial vehicle has already been tested, and in the coming days it will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

