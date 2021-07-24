Azerbaijan achieved its goals during war, continues to do so in post-war era, President Aliyev says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Both during the war and in the post-war period Azerbaijan has achieved and is still achieving what it wants, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television.

“I should also add that I have a very precise idea of the steps before, during and after the war, I know what, when and how we need to do things. In this area, and indeed in all areas, there is a conceptual approach. Short-term, medium-term and long-term goals are outlined. Of course, not all of these goals have been announced because it is too early. But we know what we want, what we want now and how we can achieve that. We are taking all our steps in accordance with this, and I can say that these eight months are going according to our scenario," the president pointed out.

“Although the post-war period is not as difficult as the war itself, it has been a very uncertain time because no-one could tell how exactly the processes would develop. During the war, some countries openly took action against us, groundlessly accused us, threatened us, threatened us with sanctions, tried to bring this issue up for discussion in the UN Security Council. All this is an integral part of the anti-Azerbaijani scenario, and we have not forgotten this either,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az