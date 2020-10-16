Azerbaijan acquires new COVID-19 testing equipment

+ ↺ − 16 px

New equipment for testing COVID-19 has been brought to Azerbaijan, said Yagut Garayeva, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

She made the remarks during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers held on Friday.

According to her, currently, it’s hard to say something certain about possible strengthening or weakening of the virus.

"New equipment has been brought to the country and the public will be soon informed in detail about this issue,” Garayeva added.

News.Az