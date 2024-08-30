Azerbaijan, ADB aim to attract foreign investment into green energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) aim to attack foreign investment into the green energy sector.

The related topic was discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov and Director of the Energy Division at the ADB’s Central and West Asia Department (CWRD) Joonho Hwang, News.Az reports.During the meeting, the parties hailed Azerbaijan’s successful partnership with the ADB and the bank’s activities in the country.The discussion focused on the expansion of renewable energy sources and the ADB’s role in supporting infrastructure development and financing to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of Azerbaijan's energy system. The meeting also aimed to attract foreign investment into the green energy sector.

News.Az