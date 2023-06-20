Azerbaijan, ADB discuss implementation of joint projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed the implementation of joint projects, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on Tuesday met with ADB Executive Director Rachel Thompson.

“During the meeting with Rachel Thompson, the Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank representing the group of countries including Azerbaijan, we discussed Azerbaijan's socio-economic development priorities. We also reviewed the projects that have been implemented between our country and the Bank, as well as Azerbaijan's effective representation on the Bank's Board of Directors,” the minister tweeted.

News.Az