Azerbaijan adds 1,013 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 7

Azerbaijan has detected 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 1,244 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

A total of 489,226 people were diagnosed with coronavirus, 469,665 recovered, and 6,625 died since the outbreak of the pandemic. The number of active cases stands at 12,936.

Over the past day, Azerbaijan conducted 10,853 Covid-19 tests, bringing the total to 4,923,009.

