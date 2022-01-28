Azerbaijan adds 3,564 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 3,564 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 1,004 patients have recovered, and 19 have died in the country over the past day.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 647,073, with 621,186 recoveries and 8,683 deaths, while treatment of 17,204 others is underway.

A total of 6,119,861 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

News.Az