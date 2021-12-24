Azerbaijan adds 559 fresh COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 559 new COVID-19 cases, 1,104 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

The infection count in Azerbaijan has reached 613,618, with 592,828 recoveries, and 8,269 deaths. Some 12,521 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,602 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,798,493 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az