Azerbaijan adds 588 more COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 588 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 788,525, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 1,185 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 772,715. Some 15 patients have died in Azerbaijan in a day, pushing the death toll to 9,488.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 6,322.

So far, 6,585,992 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az