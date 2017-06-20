Azerbaijan adds German citizen to its anti-terrorist list

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saal is wanted for his terrorist activity – he is a member of the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group, according to the report.

This is the 14th change made to the list in 2017. The list is updated in accordance with the UN Security Council’s decisions and the information received from regional organizations, Trend reports.

According to an order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the international list is approved and updated by the Financial Monitoring Service based on the information received from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan was established Feb. 23, 2009.

