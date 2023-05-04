Azerbaijan adds Lachin checkpoint to list of checkpoints across state border
The "Number of checkpoints across the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the list of their locations" have been changed.
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a relevant resolution, News.Az reports.
Under the resolution, the new list includes a checkpoint across the state border in the Lachin district (near the village of Malkhalaf) between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.