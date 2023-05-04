Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan adds Lachin checkpoint to list of checkpoints across state border

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan adds Lachin checkpoint to list of checkpoints across state border

The "Number of checkpoints across the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the list of their locations" have been changed.

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a relevant resolution, News.Az reports.

Under the resolution, the new list includes a checkpoint across the state border in the Lachin district (near the village of Malkhalaf) between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      