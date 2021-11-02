Azerbaijan adds more than 2000 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 2,178 new COVID-19 cases, 2,010 patients have recovered, and 31 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on November 2.

A total of 534,748 people were diagnosed with Covid-19, 497,363 recovered, and 7,132 died since the outbreak of the pandemic. The number of active cases totals 30,253.

Over the past day, Azerbaijan conducted 11,889 Covid-19 tests, bringing the total to 5,214,586.

