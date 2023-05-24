Azerbaijan administers 167 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day
Azerbaijan has administered a total of 167 COVID-19 jabs in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.
Azerbaijan has administered nearly 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.
More than 5.4 million people have received their first doses, while nearly 4.9 million people got their second doses.