Azerbaijan administers 167 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

Azerbaijan has administered a total of 167 COVID-19 jabs in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan has administered nearly 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 5.4 million people have received their first doses, while nearly 4.9 million people got their second doses.


