Azerbaijan administers more than 31,000 COVID-19 vaccine jabs in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 31,356 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Over the past day, as many as 3,520 citizens received the first dose, 4,286 – the second dose and 23,550 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 10,960,235 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,128,454 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,626,667 people – the second dose and 1,205,114 people – booster dose.

News.Az