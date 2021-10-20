Azerbaijan administers more than 31,300 COVID vaccine shots in 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 31,389 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected into 14,297 citizens, and the second one to 17,092 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,257,472 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,991,242 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,266,230 people - the second dose.

News.Az