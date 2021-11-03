Azerbaijan administers more than 45,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 45,561 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected into 6,263 citizens, the second one to 10,418 citizens, and the third (booster) dose to 28,880 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,753,825 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,973,724 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,397,065 - the second dose, and 383,036 people - the booster dose.

News.Az