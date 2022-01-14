Azerbaijan administers nearly 27,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 28,613 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Over the past day, as many as 2,702 citizens received the first dose, 2,939 – the second dose and 22,972 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,621,120 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,195,727 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,709,352 people - the second dose and 1,716,041 people booster dose.

News.Az