Azerbaijan administers nearly 27,500 COVID-19 vaccine jabs in a day

Some 27,494 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az Thursday.

Over the past day, as many as 2,952 citizens received the first dose, 3,468 – the second dose and 21,074 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,152,952 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,150,711 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,653,005 people - the second dose and 1,349,236 people booster dose.

News.Az