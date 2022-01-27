Azerbaijan administers nearly 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 29,515 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Over the past day, as many as 2,565 citizens received the first dose, 2,201 – the second dose and 24,749 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,905,588 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,222,566 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,736,905 people - the second dose and 1,946,117 people booster dose.

News.Az