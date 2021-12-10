Azerbaijan administers nearly 31,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 31,155 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Over the past day, as many as 3,441 citizens received the first dose, 3,862 – the second dose and 23,852 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 10,837,528 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,114,379 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 5,114,379 people - the second dose and 1,113,671 people booster dose.

News.Az