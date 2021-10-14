Azerbaijan administers nearly 33,500 COVID vaccine shots in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 33,441 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 12,763 citizens, and the second one to 20,678 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,106,934 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,929,657 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,177,277 people - the second dose.

News.Az