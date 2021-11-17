Azerbaijan administers nearly 34,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 33,784 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 4,864 citizens, the second one 7, 712 citizens and the booster dose – 21,208.

Totally, up until now, 10,165,834 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,033,346 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,498,072 people - the second dose and 634,416 people booster dose.

News.Az