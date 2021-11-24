Azerbaijan administers nearly 35,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 34,474 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 4,229 citizens, the second one 6,418 citizens and the booster dose – 23,827.

Totally, up until now, 10, 363,317 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,059,543 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,538,992 people - the second dose and 764,782 people booster dose.

News.Az