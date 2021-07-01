Azerbaijan administers nearly 3.6 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 85,889 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 1, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 41,826 citizens, and the second one to 44,063 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,597,108 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,256,816 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,340,292 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az