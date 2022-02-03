Azerbaijan administers nearly 38,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 38,436 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Over the past day, as many as 3,080 citizens received the first dose, 1,921 – the second dose and 33,435 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 12,114,431 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,239,838 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,746,927 people - the second dose and 2,127,666 people booster dose.

News.Az