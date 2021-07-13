Azerbaijan administers nearly 51,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 50,784 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 13, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 19,371 citizens, and the second one to 31,413 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,159,298 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,494,551 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,664,747 people - the second.

News.Az