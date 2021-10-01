Azerbaijan administers nearly 69,000 COVID vaccine jabs in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 68,732 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 16,611 citizens, and the second one to 52,121 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,623,360 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,778,843 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,844,517 people - the second dose.

News.Az