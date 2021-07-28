Azerbaijan administers nearly 81,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 81,690 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 28, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 44,622 citizens, and the second one to 37,068 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,714,039 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,731,114 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,982,295 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

