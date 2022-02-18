Azerbaijan administers over 12.7M COVID-19 jabs so far

Azerbaijan administers over 12.7M COVID-19 jabs so far

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has administered a total of 41,364 COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Azerbaijan has administered over 12.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 5.2 million people have received their first doses, while over 4.7 million people got their second doses.

Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to more than 2.4 million people so far.

News.Az