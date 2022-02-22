Azerbaijan administers over 12.8M COVID-19 vaccine jabs so far

Azerbaijan administers over 12.8M COVID-19 vaccine jabs so far

As many as 40,389 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan has administered over 12.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 5.28 million people have gotten the first jab, while over 4.77 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to more than 2.56 million people.

News.Az