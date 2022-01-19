Azerbaijan administers over 28,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 28,097 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Over the past day, as many as 2,746 citizens received the first dose, 2,953 – the second dose and 22,398 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,729,782 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,206,120 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,720,935 people - the second dose and 1,802,727 people booster dose.

News.Az