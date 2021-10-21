Azerbaijan administers over 32,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 32,200 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected into 16,484 citizens, and the second one to 15,716 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,289,672 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,007,726 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,281,946 people - the second dose.

News.Az