Azerbaijan administers over 32,500 COVID-19 jabs in a day

As many as 32,573 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 19, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 4,386 citizens, the second one 6,902 citizens and the booster dose – 21,285.

Totally, up until now, 10, 234,106 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,042,611 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,512,674 people - the second dose and 678,821 people booster dose.

