Azerbaijan administers over 3.2M COVID vaccine shots

Some 72,301 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 25, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 35,972 citizens, and the second one to 36,329 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,218,651 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,070,526 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,148,125 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az