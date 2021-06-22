Azerbaijan administers over 3M COVID-19 vaccine doses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 42,843 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 21, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 22,284 citizens, and the second one to 20,559 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,032,516 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,971,930 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,060,586 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az