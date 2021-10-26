Azerbaijan administers over 41,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 41,233 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected into 26,348 citizens, and the second one to 14,885 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,424,902 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,086,757 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,338,145 people - the second dose.

News.Az